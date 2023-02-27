Wagga's best young netball talents were put to the test on Sunday as Wagga Netball Associated held their first selection carnival at Equex Centre.
Wagga Netball Association representative netball manager Jane Wadley said the event is an important step in finalising the teams the Association will take with them to State Titles later this year.
"We're playing a regional round robin, so we don't keep scores it's just getting the girls some match practice and it's a great opportunity for coaches to try lots of different combinations between the girls," Wadley said.
With most pre-Christmas training focused on fitness and ball skills, Wadley said players were now able to put into place what they've worked on.
Trialling combinations and seeing player improvement during games is just one benefit of the carnivals.
"It's also getting used to the game-after-game situation which is much different to club netball where you turn up, you play, you go home," Wadley said.
"It's checking out who is capable of playing like that."
With a date clash against other sporting events across the region, Wadley said there weren't as many teams present as the Association had hoped, but they were still glad players had an opportunity to get out on court.
High temperatures and humidity made for a slow start to the day.
"It's a real test of their endurance, it's typically winter when we play netball and it really takes it out of you when you do have to play in the humidity," Wadley said.
"So we've extended the breaks between games and shortened the halves to allow for that."
Hoping to head into their first uninterrupted representative season since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wadley said excitement is building among the girls.
Last year after a successful pre-season the Junior State Titles were a washout, but everything looks smooth sailing for this year so far.
Despite several years of disruption Wadley said there hasn't been any drop in the skills on display from players.
In fact since before the pandemic the Association has introduced more representative teams and is basking in the continuing growth of the sport.
Wadley said the final junior teams to travel to the State Titles will be announced nearer to the end of term one.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
