Wagga Blue has claimed the Derek Rogers Cup after defeating Wagga White by three-wickets in Sunday's final

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Wagga Blue claimed the Derek Rogers Cup after defeating Wagga White by three-wickets on Sunday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Wagga Blue has claimed the Derek Rogers Cup for 2022-23 after defeating Wagga White by three-wickets at Wagga Cricket Ground.

