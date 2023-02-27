Wagga Blue has claimed the Derek Rogers Cup for 2022-23 after defeating Wagga White by three-wickets at Wagga Cricket Ground.
The two Wagga sides faced off for the cup after a dominant under 12's Northern Riverina Cricket Council (NRCC) representative season that saw them finish first and second in the standings ahead of sides from the Snowy Mountains, Griffith and South West Slopes.
Blue coach Rod Guy was happy to get the win with his side reaching their total of 7-105 with just two overs remaining.
"The boys have grown so much over the last six months as a team," Guy said.
"We started off before Christmas and everyone was a bit rusty, but to put it all together on the last day was really good and the great part about it was it was a team effort.
"I don't think there was a single kid out there today that didn't contribute in one way or another."
It was a thrilling finish to the final with both teams still very much capable of winning as the overs dwindled down with Guy admitting that White's score of 7-103 was very competitive.
"It was always going to be a close game," he said.
"It was always going to go down to that last run, last wicket or last partnership and when we played them earlier in the year it was a very tight game.
"So I always thought it was going to be tight again and they batted well and got to 100.
"I thought that was pretty much right on the button and it was going to go right down to the wire and it proved to be that way."
While proud of the performance from every member of his side, Guy admitted there was a couple of players who stood out.
"It was very much a team effort," he said.
"I thought the boys bowled really well even though there was a few boys who didn't get wickets.
"But Henry Benecke our leg spinner led the way throughout the tournament with bat and ball probably.
"He also had a couple of good catches and he took quite a handy catch at first slip which probably got us rolling early.
"Then also Thadeus Wood our off spinner, we had that spin duo and we rode them for most of the season."
Benecke was Blue's highest scorer in their chase with Darcy Crittenden (17) also contributing while William Heazlewood was White's leader with the ball taking 2-20.
Heazlewood also contributed with the bat scoring 17 while Oliver Miles (27) was White's leading run-scorer.
Ashton Feary was terrific with the ball early for Blue finishing with figures of 3-10.
In other age groups throughout the NRCC representative season, Wagga's under 16's side has been awarded the Warren Smith Cup after a series of forfeits left them without a grand final opponent.
In the under 14's, both Wagga White and Wagga Blue remain in the hunt for the Geoff Lawson Cup with two rounds to play before the final.
Result
Wagga Blue 7-105 (H Benecke 19, D Crittenden 17, W Heazlewood 2-20) d Wagga White 7-103 (O Miles 27, W Heazlewood 17, A Feary 3-10).
