After studying event management and a working stint at Disneyworld in Florida, registered nurse Christiana Kirchner returned to Wagga to pursue a new passion.
She's one of 12 nurses who started at Calvary Riverina Hospital last week as part of the graduate nurse program.
"I wasn't enjoying the corporate stuff and I thought this isn't actually what I want to do with my life," Ms Kirchner said.
"I went onto the CSU website and it was actually the last day to apply for nursing, so I thought, I'm just going to do it. I just fell in love with it from there and I just can't imagine myself doing anything else."
Calvary Riverina Hospital learning and development coordinator Crystal Marshman said many of the graduates this year had come to nursing after a career change.
"We're really, really lucky this year, we've got a great group of people to start the year with ... 10 have sort of had other life experiences and other lives before nursing, " she said.
"What we're finding now is that our graduates come in with a little bit more life experience because they've had to work throughout their degrees."
Other nurses in the graduate program switched to nursing after working in areas like aged care, communications and home disability support.
Marrar local Molly Willis is one of the two graduates to study nursing when she left high school.
"I probably decided to be a nurse in year 12, but then once I put my mind to it, that's what I was doing. Nothing was changing she said," she said.
Ms Willis first began working at Calvary Riverina in June when she took a job as an assistant in nursing.
Now in her second week as a registered nurse, she said the hospital's been a great place to learn.
"It's been really good, I feel like everyone I've talked to has said 'come talk to me if you need anything' and everyone's really patient," she said.
