Is Australia following the UK down the gurgler?

By Keith Wheeler
February 27 2023 - 7:00pm
Adani's marshalling yards, adjacent to the Gregory Highway north of Clermont, part of Australia's $141 billion coal boom.

Britain. Its Conservative government might as well be Green. We should learn from their mistakes. Last week it was empty fresh vegetable shelves in supermarkets. Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries are being rationed.

