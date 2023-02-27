Is Australia following the UK down the gurgler?

Britain. Its Conservative government might as well be Green. We should learn from their mistakes. Last week it was empty fresh vegetable shelves in supermarkets. Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries are being rationed.
British farmers claim that they have been forced to switch off greenhouses because of soaring energy costs, according to The Daily Mail. Grocery price rises were already biting. In Britain, low fat milk is up 45 per cent, ordinary milk up 37 per cent, cheese by 35, eggs 28, butter 27 per cent and on it goes.
Why? All food-processing requires gas. Rising energy costs mean rising shelf prices.
Here in Australia, the cost of a weekly shop rose 9.2 per cent in the December quarter.
Have you checked the price of cheese lately? One kilogram blocks of brand-name cheese that could be bought on special for as low as $8 only six months ago are now offered as a "special" for $14.50 - full retail is now over $15.
Baked beans are a good example of a staple. SPC made-in-Australia baked beans could be bought for as little as $1 on special, now a $1.60 special is rare, with retail up to $2.60.
The NZ Herald reported that food prices have skyrocketed by 11.3 per cent, the largest annual increase in 32 years. But they've had a Labour government for longer than us.
In Britain, The Daily Mail claims that food price inflation is at a 45 year high. They optimistically say that maybe the worst is behind them.
And it would need to be - record-breaking electricity and gas home bills are averaging £2500 a year, up from £1335 just a year ago.
Wartime-style austerity has forced some degree of policy reform.
The resurrection of North Sea Oil and Gas will not only help Britain's energy problems, but the tax revenue flows to regional governments.
This year, Scotland's tax-take from the North Sea shelf will surge from £3.5 billion to £13 billion, which allowed impoverished Scotland's deficit to shrink by more than 10 percentage points to 12.3 per cent. Strangely, recently-resigned Nicola Sturgeon remained opposed to gas, despite her wishful-thinking Scottish independence plan.
Like in Australia, the SNP wanted to "run down" the industry, while their Green coalition partners wanted it "shut down altogether".
The budgets of all states depend on mining royalties (taxes). Queensland's coal royalties were expected to reach $10.7bn this financial year, yet Palaszczuk is discouraging mining!
Australia's resource and energy exports reached a record high of $461 billion in 2022, up 31 per cent from the previous record set in 2021. Coal contributed $141 billion.
As the Minerals Council says, "When Australian mining does well, all Australians do well."
Cut coal, gas, and nobble our agriculture exports, and Australia will soon be joining Third World countries in terms of everyday living standards.
Britain has opened a new coalmine. "I can't begin to describe what a difference this is going to make to the whole area," says Mike Starkie, the Conservative mayor of Copeland.
Their new Whitehaven mine is in the midst of an historic coal-mining area. The Sellafield nuclear plant is just down the road.
While Labour, the Lib Dems, and of course the Greens are appalled, the locals see wealth. "More than 90 per cent of the residents are fully supportive and we are looking at 500 direct jobs, not to mention another 1,500 in the supply chain," the mayor says.
"Not only can this new generation of miners expect to earn upwards of £50,000, but women will be working alongside men.
The mine management has a few words for whingeing environmentalists: "What sort of a message does it send to the people of the North West if Westminster politicians would rather leave them jobless and just carry on importing the very same stuff from Australia, America and even Russia?"
This is a coking coal mine, to support Britain's ailing steel industry. British Steel is owned by the Chinese and is in deep financial trouble, begging the government for £300m support to save the jobs of 4000 workers.
Once Great Britain was "great". Australia's rushed, ill-planned, climate policies could see us heading down the same path.
