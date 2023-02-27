Hundreds of thousands of dollars of jewellery has been stolen in a brazen Riverina robbery at the weekend.
Urgent calls for witnesses have been issued after the robbery's discovery on Sunday, when police were notified of a break-in at an antiques store in the busy Dog on the Tuckerbox precinct.
According to police, jewellery worth more than $315,000 was stolen from the Annie Pyers Drive shop in an overnight raid.
Police believe the break-in occurred some time between 5.30pm on Saturday and 8.40am on Sunday.
Riverina Police District officers are continuing inquiries into the break-in and theft and urge anyone with information - including those who were in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious - to make contact Cootamundra police of Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
