TRADITIONAL Football Wagga heavyweight Henwood Park are on the hunt for coaches for the upcoming season.
New Henwood Park president Tony Dobbin has put the call out for any interested senior coaches to come forward as the Hawks look to urgently fill some key vacancies ahead of the Football Wagga season.
With just under two months until the start of the senior season, Henwood Park are looking to find the right candidates for senior men's and women's coaching positions.
The Hawks are after a coach for Pascoe Cup, with Chris Hart having stood down from the position at the end of last season.
They are also after coaches for their reserve grade men's and women's teams.
Dobbin said unforeseen circumstances led them to this position.
"The thrust of it is that we had someone lined up but that hasn't happened through circumstances of nobody's control," Dobbin said.
"We had a bloke lined-up, he was keen, very good, and then personal circumstances got in the way and he's had to say sorry, I can't do it.
"It's put us behind the eight ball."
Henwood Park's senior squad have been training in the meantime but Dobbin added that player numbers could be better.
"We're in this position, we do have people registering, we don't have the numbers we'd like and we recognise the coaching issue is part of it," he said.
"I'll say this, seniors would have to be the slowest group of people to register.
"What will happen I know, and it happens at every club, come March when cricket is over, summer sports are over, and the first match is in April, they will get around to do it.
"But we're looking for coaches, both men and women."
Dobbin pointed out that the roles would be ideal for either an experienced or first-time coach.
"The club has a good history of working well at committee level," he said.
"It's a new playing group coming through, we're definitely in a rebuild phase so we're looking for someone out there who might put up their hand and want to come and help us out. It's a good club. And I say that without being too prejudice. It's always had a good feel about it.
"We know there are people in our community who have played before and have gone away if they've got kids and things like that and they miss the game. Or if someone wants a go at it, and sees it as this is their opportunity, that's what we're after."
Dobbin admitted that player numbers need to improve at senior level but explained that one issue the club faces is encouraging players into the top two grades.
"The other issue we've got, and other clubs have got the same thing, something's changed in the last three or four years and we've got a lot of people who just want to play fourth grade on Friday nights or third grade on Saturday and that is a problem," he said.
"We need them to encourage to put up their hand to play on Sunday.
"There are circumstances where we've got some guys who can only play on Friday nights because they work on weekends but the trend is there where we've got guys who say they just want to play Saturday and part of that is they just want to play with their mates. So we're working with that to say hey, the club's looked after you through your junior years so come and help us out."
Dobbin said that registration numbers at junior level had been particularly strong for the club.
