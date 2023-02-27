The Daily Advertiser

Henwood Park are desperately looking for men's and women's coaches ahead of the Football Wagga season

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 3:30pm
Henwood Park are on the hunt for senior coaches with the Football Wagga season fast approaching. Picture by Emma Hillier

TRADITIONAL Football Wagga heavyweight Henwood Park are on the hunt for coaches for the upcoming season.

