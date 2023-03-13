Five years on from the decriminalisation of abortion in NSW, women from Wagga are still leaving the area to access terminations.
A shortage of reproductive and sexual health services, particularly for women, has been a running issue in the city, with patients saying they have been forced to travel to Albury or Canberra to access a termination because of a lack of available information or services.
In June 2022, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District's women's health service began providing medical termination of pregnancy (MTOP) through a nurse-led model of care locally, but critics say the service has been "quietly opened" to avoid possible public reprisals for workers and patients at the clinic.
Wagga women's health pioneer Jan Roberts has been campaigning for better access to reproductive health services in Wagga and the Riverina for decades. Most recently, she has been part of the MLHD working group that set up the women's health service.
She said the service is not being widely publicised because they don't currently have the capacity to meet local demand.
"There's been a really strong push from the women's health service, and no real resistance within the organisation [MLHD]," Ms Roberts said.
"We have a shortage of health workers here that's impacting this, and a whole range of other issues. Wagga hospital hasn't had a head of obstetrics and gynaecology for nearly three years - we just can't recruit anyone.
"But because the service is only part-time, not all women are able to access it."
Wagga MP Joe McGirr told the ABC finding information about the public services Wagga was "not intuitive" in January. Although Dr McGirr has been a vocal opponent of decriminalising abortion, in 2020 he endorsed the idea of terminations through the local public health network.
"I think that if there was no possibility of private provision I think the service should be available and I think the health district should be involved in that," he said.
"MLHD's women's health service provides free appointments with a women's health nurse in 26 communities across the district for screening tests, advice and education," the statement said.
"The service also has a female GP available in Wagga Wagga and Young for services including prescribed contraception.
"Wagga Base Hospital currently provides surgical terminations for women with complex needs."
President of the independent Women's Health Centre Vickie Burkinshaw said while they were referring women to the MLHD service, she was concerned about the level of genuine commitment from the provider.
"It's really sad we still have the same problems here we did five years ago," Ms Burkinshaw said.
In late 2022, Wagga Women's Health Centre flagged a desire to offer in-house pregnancy termination in order to fill the service gap in the local primary health network, citing objections from local Catholic doctors as the primary reason for the difficulty accessing services.
The MLHD said responsibility for reproductive health services was shared and not the sole domain of the women's health service, and maintaining duty of care for staff and patients was paramount.
"In most cases, medical or surgical abortions can be provided in the community or non-admitted settings by an accredited health practitioner," it said.
"It is of utmost importance that we maintain the privacy and safety of all women attending the women's health clinic."
Ms Roberts said that while Wagga's conservative culture is slowly shifting, fear of being seen as an "abortion doctor" is preventing health professionals from advertising reproductive health services they offer. In particular, she was eager to highlight the Catholic history of Wagga's health system, and the way this has impacted attitudes to reproductive health.
"It's a health issue. Women have the right to determine their fertility, which means contraception and termination of unwanted pregnancy, but the [local] system still treats it like it's an unwanted shameful act," she said.
"We're going to have to go through all this again with euthanasia soon."
In 2018, amendments to the NSW Public Health Act (2010) established safe access zones around reproductive health clinics, making it an offence to protest, document, or otherwise harass people within 150m of any medical service relating to aspects of human reproduction or maternal health, excluding pharmacies.
The same year, The Daily Advertiser reported almost two thirds of women accessing abortions at a clinic in Wodonga were from the Murrumbidgee area.
After abortion was officially decriminalised in NSW in 2019, the MLHD established a working group to discuss how they would improve access to abortion in the area.
The health district flagged the possibility of offering medical abortion services locally in 2021, to "improve affordable and timely access to pregnancy termination" in line with NSW legislation.
