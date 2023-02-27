One of Wagga's newest music festivals is putting bad luck with COVID and wet weather postponements behind it and returning to Lake Albert in full glory on Saturday, March 4.
Flow Festival, which showcases local and visiting rock bands with Lake Albert as a natural backdrop, has only run twice since starting in 2019.
Event organiser and 1987 lead singer Daryl Day said it was "disheartening" to have postponed the Wagga Wagga Boat Club event in October due to heavy rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a max of 29 degrees and mostly sunny for Wagga on Saturday.
"We're really excited about it, the weather's going to be great and it looks fantastic out there at [Bosley Memorial Park]," Mr Day said.
Mr Day said festival organisers were moving the stage, which will host headlining AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck and a slate of local acts, even closer to the lake.
"So you can look through the stage to the lake," Mr Day said.
Local musician and 1987 base player Aaron Oldaker will perform in his second Flow Festival on Saturday.
"It's so good that we have people like Daryl Day who can have the vision and enthusiasm to ensure that we get to use the full amenity of the great resource we have there at Lake Albert," Mr Oldaker said.
"It's a perfect place for a festival."
Wagga's live music scene is still finding its way back to normalcy after COVID-affected years, with the likes of Flow Festival helping locals punters regain trust in larger events.
"Live music is essential to a healthy community - it's a gateway to things like community spirit, artistic appreciation, skill and the overall cultural health of a society," Mr Oldaker said.
"You can't underestimate the value of live music."
Mr Oldaker's band will blast classic rock tunes from the 1980s, with music from Bon Jovi, Ozzy Osbourne and Guns N' Roses, to name a few.
"Back in the 80s high school kids had pictures of men with makeup, big hair and guitars on their walls," he said.
"Now those men are all middle aged and not all of them even have hair anymore but the music is just as good as it was then - probably even better."
Eight acts will perform classic rock covers and originals on Saturday starting from midday until 10pm, with food and drinks sold at the event.
Bands include Thunderstruck, 1987, The Madcoats, Mobes, Northbourne, Filthy Rocks, RumbleTown and Reckless.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
