The Daily Advertiser

Flow Festival returns to Lake Albert in 2023 after bad weather postponement

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
February 27 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local musician Aaron Oldaker, here playing at last year's Flow Festival, says live music is essential to a health community. Picture by Struan Timms

One of Wagga's newest music festivals is putting bad luck with COVID and wet weather postponements behind it and returning to Lake Albert in full glory on Saturday, March 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.