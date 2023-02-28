A recently endangered population of marsupials in Batlow has become the focus of conservation efforts after the devastating bushfires three years ago.
Batlow's population of greater gliders - the largest gliding marsupial capable of travelling 100 metres through the air - are the latest recipients to a $164,000 grant to survey the population and regenerate their home.
Riverina Local Land Services (RLLS) senior land services officer Cherie White said the species was listed as endangered "a couple of months ago", following concerns the forests they live in had become too fragmented along the east coast of Australia.
"Over the last 10 years, I've heard of a handful of sightings in the Batlow area, and after the 2020 Black Summer bushfires, we weren't sure if the species had survived," she said.
"Part of their downfall is that they very loyal to their territory - if their home is impacted by fire or clearing, they don't tend to glide to another area."
The team surveyed nine properties to the east of Batlow and found 18 gliders, sparking hope the population could be saved.
The funding from the NSW environmental trust will go towards a comprehensive survey of the gliders in the area, re-vegetation of land impacted by fire, and installation of nesting boxes in place of tree hollows.
"We hope we can get a better understanding of the population and then we want to work with the community to improve the habitat for the species," Ms White said.
"So that funding is really critical."
The project is one of 23 across the state to secure grants from the trust. Of those, Department of Planning and Environmental's contestable grants officer Sara Ormond said funding also went to supporting bio-diversity and restoring environments significant to Traditional Owners.
"The grants are wide-ranging and cover a huge variety of positive environmental actions, such as bush regeneration, erosion control and habitat creation, as well as educational activities including training volunteers and running community workshops," Ms Ormond said.
To find out more about Riverina conservation projects, visit the RLLS website.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
