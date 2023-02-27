The Daily Advertiser

Lighting leading cause of fire season ignitions for parts of Riverina, South West Slopes

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated February 27 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:00pm
A recent out of control fire burning at Back Brawlin Road south of Cootamundra. Picture by Gil Kelly

Lightning was the leading cause of identified ignition across the local region in a fire season dominated by grass fires.

