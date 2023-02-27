Lightning was the leading cause of identified ignition across the local region in a fire season dominated by grass fires.
NSW RFS figures show that 200 bush and grass fires occurred since the beginning of summer on December 1 across parts of the Riverina and the South West Slopes, with 39 fires started due to lightning strikes.
The region includes the Cootamundra-Gundagai, Hilltops, Snowy Valleys, Wagga Wagga, Junee, Albury, Coolamon, Lockhart, and Greater Hume local government areas.
Over 80 per cent of those fires were grass fires.
NSW RFS inspector Ben Shepherd said NSW had seen more fires later in the season as drier conditions persisted.
"There's been a bit of an increase of fire activity across the state and a lot of that has been centred around places like Cowra or Cootamundra," Mr Shepherd said.
"Primarily that has been grass fires that have been ignited, a number of those, from lightning."
Firefighters fought back to back blazes in the last couple of weeks, north and south of the Cootamundra.
A recent Climate Council report stated regions like the Riverina faced "powder keg" grass fire conditions in a dry year following multiple La Nina wet weather events.
Other identified sources of ignition across the region include 25 fires caused by equipment and machinery and 14 by motor vehicles.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
