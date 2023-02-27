TALENTED young swimmer Abbie Donelan earned family bragging rights with a record-breaking performance at Mater Dei Catholic College's swimming carnival.
Mater Dei took to the pool at Oasis Aquatic Centre for their annual twilight swimming carnival on Thursday night with another strong evening of competition.
Abbie Donelan broke one of three individual records on the night, setting a new time of 34.05 seconds for the 14 years girls 50m backstroke.
It gave her bragging rights at home given it was her elder sister Chloe's record that she broke from her effort of 34.16 back in 2020.
Chloe was not to be left out of the action however, as she smashed the senior girls 50m backstroke record on the same night.
Her time of 33.90 was well inside the previous time of 35.25, set in 2017.
Thomas Grainger claimed the other record of the night, also in backstroke.
He produced a time of 33.50 for the 14 years boys 50m backstroke, bettering the previous record held by Rhys Mooney from back in 2015.
That's not where the records ended, with two relay teams also setting new times.
Rosarie House broke the 14 years boys relay record by just under five seconds, while Kennedy House set a new time in the senior girls relay, smashing the previous mark by six and a half seconds.
Mater Dei sports coordinator Nathan Irvine said it was another fantastic school carnival.
"To have over 500 students in attendance and competing in events showed a fantastic school and House spirit and a willingness to participate by those students who attended the carnival," Irvine said.
"With such strong performances in recent years, the number of records broken was only small, however, this does not reflect the very high standard of competition.
"With such performances, we will be looking to put together a very strong team as we look to the BISSA swimming carnival in the coming weeks."
Sherrin was crowned House Champion for the third year in a row.
Swimming
12 years girl: Lucy Cattle
12 year boy: Cooper Kerr
13 years girl: Ava Graham
13 years boy: Jack Pope
14 years girl: Abbie Donelan
14 years boy: Thomas Grainger
15 years girl: Emily Whiting
15 years boy: Ben Devries
16 years girl: Naine Mulder
16 years boy: Campbell Bryce
Senior girl: Chloe Donelan
Senior boy: Oscar Gianniotis
Diving
12-14 years girls: Madi Norman
14-14 years boys: Will Smith
15 years and over girls: Philomena Grigg
15 years and over boys: Kade Lyons
