A new collaboration between AFL Riverina and Wagga Netball Association is ensuring the best education for the regions netball umpires.
The regional development academy brings together umpires from across both organisations netball leagues to ensure quality, consistent umpiring is offered across the region.
Wagga Netball Association president Tanya Bertoldi said it is a great opportunity for the two organisations to learn from one another and support their umpires to be the best they can.
"This is a new initiative this season to build up a pool of skilled umpires that we feel we're lacking not just in the Wagga Netball Association but across the region," Bertoldi said.
"It was actually from the Wagga representative umpire squad that the idea of this, and trying to develop it, that really connected AFL Riveirna netball and Wagga Netball Association."
With many umpires officiating games across both leagues, it became clear that a program to support these umpires would best come from a cross-league collaboration.
AFL Riverina board member Janine Fitzsimmons said she's pleased for the collaboration to grow between the two organisations.
A key fixture in the program is mentoring, building on an initiative AFL Riverina has been running for the past decade.
"We don't all come to the one spot to play our netball, so we've had the mentors out running on the ground for 12 years now and it's worked well for us," Fitzsimmons said.
"Sheryl Sheehy alongside the other umpiring mentors developed a mentor sheet and now any umpire, if they're here or in Griffith, wherever they are, all the mentors will have access to that to see their strengths, their weaknesses, and what they're working towards."
Prioritising not over complicating the system, consistency across competitions will benefit both players and umpires.
AFL Riverina netball umpire coordinator Sheryl Sheehy said the collaboration makes mentors work easier too.
"They can look at the sheet and see that well okay Jess is working on this, let's see what she's doing, okay she's got that down pat now let's keep working on something further," Sheehy said.
"From that, we can also identify across the region what umpires are ready to be badged for their C, which are ready to be badged for their B and which we need to push a little bit further."
Bertoldi said that the program will give Wagga Netball Association better access to more umpires that may be eligible or interested in pursuing representative pathways.
"We recognised the program that the AFL had implemented was very successful, and talking to various umpires, they enjoy umpiring for AFL Riverina and the reason for that always came back to that they felt supported and that they were getting development and mentoring that has been lacking in the Association," she said.
Sheehy said this program won't only benefit umpires but she believes will improve the level of play across the region.
"As the skill of the umpires get better it allows the skills of the players to get better, so the game gets better, particularly at your A reserve and A grade level," she said.
"We want to develop umpires so that home and away, or finals, we're giving our players the same message, so we're not getting to finals and bringing in badged umpires and they're calling things that haven't been called all year," Fitzsimmons said.
"It ruins the game of netball if they're getting pulled up for all these new things. If it's called throughout the year they're better at adjusting their game because it's been called all year."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
