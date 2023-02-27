The Daily Advertiser
Court

Griffith man Dayne William Johnstone convicted of driving while licence refused, disqualified from driving for eight months

By The Area News
February 27 2023 - 9:00pm
Next stop jail for banned driver busted driving to court: magistrate

A Griffith man who had been refused a licence and was witnessed by police driving to court has lost his licence for eight months.

Local News

