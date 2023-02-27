The federal opposition appears so bereft of policies and ideas that all it seems to do is undermine efforts by the government to present a positive image of Australia.
Is the best its members can do to say the prime minister's support for a referendum is an ego trip, with the aim of calling an early election? That suggestion attributed to Sussan Ley seems ridiculous, as does that of former PM Scott Morrison, who when speaking to an international audience advocated that Australia should apply sanctions to China. So much for the outstanding work of Senator Penny Wong.
Some bipartisanship would go a long way in helping the voters feel a bit more comfortable about our future and international reputation; in short a display of co-operation or amendment where necessary, instead of childish name calling.
As a Coalition supporter, I was rather embarrassed by the way Scott Morrison politicised national security.
I am finding Labor's approach of saying less and doing more, as well as demonstrating the ability to work with allied countries, to be a greater signal of strength than anything ScoMo's rhetoric ever achieved.
I hope all Coalition supporters and MPs are paying close attention to how our national security interests should be managed. Let us never have a repeat of the ScoMo era.
Cartoonist David Pope has nailed it (Daily Advertiser, February 18). Why is Labor still trotting out the same, tired old mantra about a perceived transgression the Greens committed over a decade ago, regarding Rudd's emissions trading scheme?
The government, together with the Greens and Independents, have recently achieved some important legislation on emissions reductions including a baseline emissions target. But we need to do more.
New coal and gas projects cannot be allowed to go ahead, if we are to stay below a dangerous 1.5 degrees of global warming. Or even for Labor to achieve its 43 per cent target. What part of "climate emergency" does the government not understand?
The red herring of a failed CPRS in 2009 should not be used an excuse to approve new fossil fuel projects.
At the last federal election, many Australians indicated strong concern regarding human-induced climate change.
It does seem to be terribly wrong that some major Australian corporations are ignoring the concerns these Australians by continuing to burn fossil fuels to create energy which is - according to the United Nations, NASA and an avalanche of world scientists - is the prime cause of human-induced climate change.
