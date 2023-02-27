Riverina MP Michael McCormack was true to form during a recent 7News interview, blaming others when he has failed to get better mobile coverage for the Riverina.
He was a senior member of the previous government, which was the subject of a scathing Australian National Audit Office report into the administration of its regional mobile black spot program. That report was released on September 1, 2016.
A further five-and-a-half years on, and it still wasn't fixed by that fundamentally inept government by May 2022.
Now, he plays the "it's all Labor's fault" card. I guess he keeps getting away with it, so it won't be the last piece of gaslighting we hear from him until the people of the Riverina electorate say enough is enough.
Ho hum, how boring is this electioneering by the major political parties.
It is the same old cash splash that we get every election campaign, to make us think that they really do have a plan to tackle the problems facing their constituents.
I see no policies to really address the crisis in the health, education, housing, water and food security to name a few.
A prime example is the new educational opportunities to train more nurses, ambulance drivers and teachers. This does nothing to address the really causes that these professions are losing experienced people.
If the politicians were really listening to them, they would realise that it is the unrealistic expectations with the limited resources, lack of support staff and increase in documentation that make it difficult to actually do the job they are employed to do, and to the standard that they are expected to deliver.
In addition, job security is often lacking - teaching is a prime example. It was once a secure permanent profession, but now short-term contracts and casual employment seem commonplace.
Empty promises and scare campaigns don't work anymore.
The call for a clear timeline to ban all new fossil fuel projects in Australia makes sense. According to leading climate scientist Dr Tamsin Edwards, extreme heat-waves will be four times more likely, heavy rain 50 per cent more likely and drought twice as likely at 1.5C of global warming.
But even a 1.5-degree target will be exceeded if new coal and gas developments are approved. This is well-documented in a wide range of published scientific studies worldwide, and backed up in a recent report by the International Energy Agency.
The call for a ban on new fossil fuel projects is not alarmism, but climate realism.
In response to Mr Favell's letter asking the views of Wagga Wagga's state election candidates about voluntary assisted dying (Daily Advertiser, 27/2), I can assure him that I strongly support voluntary assisted dying.
