Brocklesby man accused of stalking an Albury woman has been charged

By Sophie Else
February 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Man faces court over allegations of stalking woman, break-in

A Brocklesby man accused of stalking a woman in December will front Albury Local Court on Monday, February 27.

