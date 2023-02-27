Man faces court over allegations of stalking woman, break-in

A Brocklesby man accused of stalking a woman in December will front Albury Local Court on Monday, February 27.
That follows his brief appearance on Saturday, February 25, in Wagga Local Court, where he was refused bail.
The man, 36, was arrested at his home in Main Street on Friday, February 24, at 7.20am.
Following extensive inquiries police executed a search warrant at the property, where they allegedly found cannabis, drug paraphernalia, knives, ammunition and relevant "documentation'.
Soon after the alleged incident, Murray River District police began investigating claims the man stalked the woman and broke into her home on December 3.
The man was taken to Albury police station, where he was charged with break and enter and three counts of stalking or intimidation with intent to fear.
Police have alleged the man broke into the woman's house and stole several items, including jewellery.
It is further claimed the man returned to the house on two further occasions in February.
Investigations are continuing.
