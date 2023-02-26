A road described as the "worst in Greater Hume Shire" has finally received a funding boost from the NSW government.
Upgrading a stretch of Jingellic Road in Wantagong, which was the subject of an 800-strong petition last year to fix it, is part of the latest round of the state's Fixing Country Roads program.
Greater Hume Shire Councillor Heather Wilton said she had been campaigning for years to get the road repaired.
"The current state of the road is to say the least basic," she said. "The bridges were probably built in about 1950, that tells you what the standard of the road is - we need to travel on that road.
"This is a road that I've been advocating for since I was first elected to council in 1999. And we're getting it done bit by bit.
"I've been working to have something done for forever, almost. And I won't be standing for council after next year. I want to make sure these roads get done, especially Jingellic Road, it has to be fixed from one end to the other before I finish my term at council."
"Screaming excited," she said. "That is an important road and it has been on our list for a long time.
"The funding always seems to be just a little bit out of our grasp as we have over 2000 kilometres of road network to look after and this one is one of the important ones.
"It is a very busy road these days ... a lot of other roads are narrow that were built years ago and just don't cope with the heavy traffic. But it's great to hear that that road, we soon ticked off our list."
She said she expected work to start on the road "immediately after the money is received".
"It will as soon as possible and, weather permitting of course, I'm not sure when the money hits the account but (when it does) it won't be there long," she said.
"The engineering department will be getting on with it as soon as is practicable."
Albury MP Justin Clancy, in announcing $4.5 million in road funding to the Greater Hume LGA, said the money would upgrade five bridges and a 3.2-kilometre stretch of Jingellic Road at Wantagong.
"I travel that road reasonably frequently myself, I've seen tourists on motorbikes, caravans coming up along there it can be quite dangerous," Mr Clancy said.
"But also that stretch of road at Wantagong is well known by the community as a section of road that needs improvement.
"Jingellic Road has been a significant concern for me and the community particularly since the 2019-20 bushfires and an increased heavy traffic load.
"That's why I have been advocating strongly for more roads funding and why I brought the deputy premier out to Jingellic Road to show him the situation.
"We need to look at continual improvement for this road and this is a significant contribution today to make this a safer and better road."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the latest round of funding under the Fixing Country Roads program will deliver 29 road upgrades to fast-track journeys for freight operators and drive down the cost of getting goods to market.
"The funding also delivers benefits for all regional road users, including school bus drivers, other transport operators, and locals in rural communities who use these roads on a daily basis," Mr Farraway said.
"Better surfaces and wider lanes can lead to fewer accidents and less travel time, reducing fatigue risks."
