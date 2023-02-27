A Lockhart photographer is documenting women's stories with her camera in the lead up to International Women's Day.
Jypsie Cronan has been taking photos for 10 years, and has since launched her own business following her passion.
Leading up to March 8, she put a call out on Facebook inviting Riverina women to take part in a new photography project shining a spotlight on their stories.
"In small country areas, there is no support. We haven't got any local women things to do and we haven't got a community centre or anything like that," Ms Cronan said.
"So I thought I'll do this, there might be some new friendships made and some support that other people might know about that others don't."
It's not the first time Ms Cronan has used her photography lens to contribute to a good cause. In 2018, she donated $25 from her photography sessions to Drought Angels to help struggling farmers find support.
She also does free photography shoots each year to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week in August.
Ms Cronan is hoping her most recent shoot will reach women working in male-dominated industries.
"Doing their photos I connect with families and we end up chatting about this sort of thing," she said.
"Hopefully it'll connect a few people who might feel alone in their workplaces."
Also taking photos for the project is Wodonga photographer Jade Christensen, who launched her own business last year. She's hoping to grow more connections to women in the area.
"Jyspie's done a lot of mentoring for me for photography," she said.
"I'm involved to gain some more experience and work with more people."
The latest data from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency found women in Australia still earn close to 14 per cent less than their male counterparts.
Professional, scientific and technical services has the highest gap per industry, with women paid 24.4 per cent less than men on average.
Ms Cronan organised an event at Wagga Beach on Sunday to take free portraits and a group shot of women involved in the project.
To get involved, contact Glen-Lea Images on Facebook.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
