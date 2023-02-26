The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Sloggers have recorded a win and a loss in their two Regional Bash games held in Griffith on Sunday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 26 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 7:30pm
Ben Snell fires down a delivery during the Sloggers' win against Border Bullets. Picture by Liam Warren

Wagga Sloggers has endured a mixed day at the Regional Bash in Griffith finishing with a win and a loss.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

