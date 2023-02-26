Wagga Sloggers has endured a mixed day at the Regional Bash in Griffith finishing with a win and a loss.
After starting the day with a thrilling come from behind victory against Border Bullets in the final over, the Sloggers were then handed a loss by South West Steamers.
Although disappointed with the loss, captain Sam Perry still said there was a lot of positives to take from the two games.
"I think it was a very positive day for Wagga Cricket," Perry said.
"I know the last few years we've really struggled with getting people to commit to rep cricket, but I think today really showed how well the group gelled.
"We knew each other through playing club cricket against each other, but to knock off Albury who claim to be the best team in Country NSW was very pleasing and the boys were stoked with that.
"But overall it was a little bit disappointing to not knock Griffith off in the last game and end up not qualifying for the finals day.
"All in all I think it's a positive for Wagga Cricket and I urge all the boys to come back and throw their hat in the ring next year and hopefully we go one step better."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The win against the Bullets was a particular gutsy one after the Sloggers fell to 3-0 after the first over thanks to some incredible bowling from Liam Scammell.
Perry was proud of the way that the side fought back from the position they found themselves in with a couple of players standing up when it mattered most.
"I think there was a couple of key performances," he said.
"Benny Snell from St Micks he got 4-7 and that's probably the best T20 bowling you will see around here for a little while anyway.
"Then with the bat, Bradley McMillan top-scored and he was pretty good, Hamish Starr also showed plenty of maturity to get us close then his brother (Zac Starr) topped it off at the end which was good."
While pleased with the win against the Bullets, Perry said it was unfortunate to fall to the Steamers with their game plan with the bat not going according to plan.
"Our top four didn't really deliver on the day, but that's T20 cricket," Perry said.
"That's what happens when we go in with the plan we went with, we were either going to score hundreds of runs at the top or we were going to go out cheaply and unfortunately we went out cheaply.
"But to Griffith's credit, they bowled really well and it's disappointing but it shows how evenly contested the whole competition is.
"But it's very positive as we've had lads who have never played open's rep cricket for Wagga and everyone that played was really good and it's great to see those guys throw their hat in the ring.
"It's probably more disappointing that some of the better cricketers in Wagga didn't really throw their hands up and have a crack this year."
Results
Wagga Sloggers 8-89 (Brad McMillan 26, Hamish Starr 20, Liam Scammell 4-13) d Border Bullets 88 (Ben Fulford 36, Liam Scammell 21, Ben Snell 4-7)
South West Steamers 8-114 (Daniel Bozic 34, Dean Bennett 21, Darcy Irvine 2-21, Nathan Cooke 2-37) d Wagga Sloggers 97 (Shaun Smith 17, Brad McMillan 14, Josh Carn 4-15)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.