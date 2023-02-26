The Daily Advertiser

Our Last Cash qualifies to give Donna Scott her fifth Country Championships finalist

MM
By Matt Malone
February 26 2023 - 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Our Last Cash winning at Wagga earlier this month. Picture by Les Smith

ALBURY trainer Donna Scott will prepare a horse for the $500,000 Country Championships Final (1400m) for a fifth time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.