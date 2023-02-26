The Daily Advertiser
February 26 2023 - 6:30pm
Wagga City's Max Harper gets a shot away. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga City will head into finals with a perfect 10-0 record in the regular season after defeating Kooringal by 18-runs.

