Wagga City will head into finals with a perfect 10-0 record in the regular season after defeating Kooringal by 18-runs.
Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson was proud of the achievement with him declaring it was a great reward for his side who have put in a lot of hard work.
"It's a great achievement for the club and the boys have had a fantastic year," Thompson said.
"To be put under pressure yesterday and fight back and come out with the win, that's probably the most rewarding win we've had this season.
"It's credit to the boys, they have been working hard and we have still had a few blokes unavailable, so we've never really had our full team on the paddock yet.
"We've still got three boys to come back into that side, so we are pretty excited for the next few weeks."
Batting first, the Cats posted a total of 8-213 with Jon Nicoll (54), Ed Grigg (47no) and Aaron Maxwell (31) all making handy contributions with the bat.
Thompson was especially pleased with Grigg who fired late to help the Cats post a reasonably competitive total.
"He done a fantastic job," he said.
"He had a bit of a slow start, but he caught up pretty well at the end with a few fours and took the game on which is good.
"It's nice to see the kids sort of come out of their shell and get a bit of reward for effort."
In reply, the Colts were restricted to 9-195 with Maxwell (3-12) leading the way with the ball while Louis Grigg finished with figures of 2-35.
Thompson was impressed with the performance from Maxwell with him believing he could've really had a day out had he not been run out.
"It's probably the best I've seen Aaron hit the ball," he said.
"Yesterday was just a fine example of that, he come straight out and Starry (Hamish Starr) was bowling pretty well early.
"For him to just come out and play the way he did, it's unfortunate that he got run out.
"I really think yesterday was probably going to be Aaron's day, he was just hitting everything clean and hard.
"I'm happy he got to 31, but he deserved a lot more."
The Cats will face the Colts again next weekend in the first round of finals with Luke Naumann and Richie Turner to come back into the side while Jack Harper is expected to be available for the following week if required.
For the Colts, despite the loss they will still get a second chance after South Wagga went down to St Michaels.
Hamish Starr was the Colts best with the bat with him putting together a courageous captains knock of 67 while Keenan Hanigan (2-35) and Darcy Irvine (2-55) finished with the best figures with the ball.
