The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon continue undefeated streak in women's league

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 26 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Bullock escapes the reach of Turvey Park's Megan Chisholm during round four of the Southern NSW Women's league at Maher Oval on Friday night. Picture by Madeline Begley

Coolamon have continued in their winning ways with a 21-point win over Turvey Park at Maher Oval on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.