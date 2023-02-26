Coolamon have continued in their winning ways with a 21-point win over Turvey Park at Maher Oval on Friday night.
A three-goal third quarter locked in the Hoppers 5.4 (34) to 2.1 (14) win, with coach Mark Carroll saying Turvey Park pushed his squad to work for the win.
Coming off a bye week, Carroll said it took a bit for the side to warm back up.
"The teamwork got better as the game went on," Carroll said.
"I thought we might be a little bit rusty early on and we were, but we got better in the third quarter when Monique (Bullock) kicked three goals and won the game for us."
Playing a team sport, Carroll said Bullock was a key target in their forward line and did well to make use of Coolamon's hard working mid-fielders.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"She's just doing her job," he said.
"She's a forward and there to kick goals and tackle, and she's been doing that really well.
"Our midfield was fantastic on Friday night and our half-back line as well, so that gave her a lot of opportunities, no doubt."
With a surge in the second quarter Carroll said his backline worked overtime to prevent Turvey Park from scoring.
"We had to fight for the goals, at one stage there Turvey Park, in the second quarter, there was about 10-minutes in their 50 metre arc, and they didn't score, we held them really well," he said.
"Our half-back girls did really well in that quarter and then we got a goal, and we only needed it in our forward line for a minute or two."
With not a loss on the board this year yet, Carroll isn't getting too far ahead of himself.
In his first year in the women's competition, Carroll said he's not seen most other clubs play before so he's not counting on their performance before they've met.
"We only won one game last year so we're enjoying every little bit of success we can get, singing the song after the game," he said.
"As far as other opposition, I'm new at this game, I'm not sure what the opposition is going to be like each week so I'm just making sure our girls are ready to go. We respect any opposition we play."
Looking ahead to their first home game of the year on Friday, Carroll said the squad is excited to be on home soil with the local crowd getting behind them.
Elsewhere in the Pool B competition Brookedale secured their second win of the year over Marrar while Narrandera continued their unbeaten streak over Temora.
In Pool A reigning premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong smashed North Wagga in the grand final rematch, Mangoplah-Cookardinia Eastlakes-United defeated Griffith and East Wagga-Kooringal made it two wins in a row over CSU.
POOL A
EWK Hawks Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.1 (13)
CSU Bushpigs Women 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: EWK Hawks Women: S.Scott 1, E.Petrovic 1; CSU Bushpigs Women:
BEST: EWK Hawks Women: K.Jackson, E.Petrovic, K.Bloomfield, B.Brustolin, R.Jones, M.McKenzie; CSU Bushpigs Women:
GGGM Lions Women 3.2 4.3 7.5 8.10 (58)
North Wagga Saints Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: GGGM Lions Women: S.Hamblin 3, K.Logan 2, B.Walsh 1, A.Fisher 1, A.Sase 1; North Wagga Saints Women:
BEST: GGGM Lions Women: A.Sase, S.Hamblin, A.Fisher, K.Logan, L.Anderson, B.Walsh; North Wagga Saints Women: O.Pollard, S.Harmer, M.Hyland, S.Balchin, M.Davies, R.Ohara
MCUE Goannas Women 0.0 3.1 7.1 8.1 (49)
Griffith Swans Women 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 (3)
GOALS: MCUE Goannas Women: K.Abbott 7, C.Neiberding 1; Griffith Swans Women:
BEST: MCUE Goannas Women: K.Abbott, R.Marchioni, A.Nitschke, A.Wood, T.Geddes, E.Hancock; Griffith Swans Women: J.Richards, L.Marshall, S.Parkes, R.Drew, M.Rossato, M.nelson
POOL B
Narrandera Eagles Women 2.0 3.2 6.2 7.6 (48)
Temora Kangaroos Women 0.1 0.2 1.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS: Narrandera Eagles Women: T.Rourke 4, E.Hall 2, M.Grintell 1; Temora Kangaroos Women:
BEST: Narrandera Eagles Women: E.Hall, T.Rourke, L.Litchfield, B.Hall, M.Darrington, M.Vearing; Temora Kangaroos Women:
Brookdale Bluebells Women 1.0 3.1 3.3 4.5 (29)
Marrar Bombers Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Brookdale Bluebells Women: R.Hyde 1; Marrar Bombers Women:
BEST: Brookdale Bluebells Women: R.Hyde, S.Creasy, C.Pearse, E.Wooden, K.Dibben; Marrar Bombers Women: C.Kelly, M.Pearson, K.Hofert, B.hofert, O.Jury, D.Pless
Coolamon Hoppers Women 1.1 1.3 4.4 5.4 (34)
Turvey Park Bulldogs Women 0.1 0.1 1.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers Women: M.Bullock 3, C.Mcgrath 1, M.Robinson 1; Turvey Park Bulldogs Women: J.Pinney 1, D.Sheppard 1
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers Women: G.Beard, J.Barrett, L.Buchanan, S.Gaynor, G.Carroll, L.Jolliffe; Turvey Park Bulldogs Women: C.Buttifant, M.Mattingly, L.Nugent, J.Wendt, P.Dacey, R.Sankey
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.