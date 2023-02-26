The Daily Advertiser

Byrnes Shield organiser Nathan Brookes is hoping for a close final between Kildare Catholic College and Mater Dei Catholic College

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 26 2023 - 5:00pm
Kildare and Mater Dei will face off in the Byrnes Shield final on Monday night at Robertson Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley

Byrnes Shield organiser Nathan Brookes is hopeful that Monday night's final will go down to the wire.

