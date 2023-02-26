Byrnes Shield organiser Nathan Brookes is hopeful that Monday night's final will go down to the wire.
Kildare Catholic College and Mater Dei Catholic College will do battle for the title at Robertson Oval with Brookes hoping for a quality finish to what has been a very even competition.
"It's been the most even competition in Byrnes Shield for a long time from what I can gather," Brookes said.
"I know a lot of the teams have got a number of first and second graders in there.
"With Kildare and Mater Dei, there is first and second grade players from Lake Albert, Kooringal, Wagga RSL and South Wagga.
"Even the other teams that aren't here with TRAC, Wagga High and Kooringal, they are still there and I think that bodes well for the Byrnes Shield moving forward.
"They are also not all year 12 students, there is a number of year eight, nine and 10 students that are still going to be there for a number of years."
All five teams finished their four pool games with a record of 2-2 with run rate deciding the final standings.
Kildare although entering the final round in fourth place finished on top with a run rate of 0.5 while Mater Dei were 0.3.
TRAC just missed out in a spot in the final with a run rate of 0.2 with Wagga High just behind them in fourth.
"It was a really close carnival," Brookes said.
"Every team had beaten each other and for all teams to finish on eight points is just amazing."
Kooringal were the unlucky team that missed out in a spot in either final with Brookes explaining that a big loss to TRAC in round four put them on the back foot.
"In close competitions like that, if you get beaten comfortably in one game that just makes the world of difference," he said.
"It destroys your run rate really, it just makes a mess of it and they finished on a run rate of -1.0.
"So if they won they would have to really have a massive win to get through to even the third and fourth playoff.
"They had a quality team, but unfortunately one bad loss makes the world of difference in this carnival.
"Even Mater Dei in the last round getting beaten after 16 overs, that pushed them down and their run rate went from 0.8 to 0.3."
TRAC and Wagga High will face off for third position at 2.30pm before Kildare and Mater Dei hit the field at 6pm under lights with both games being played at Robertson Oval.
