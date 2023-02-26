EXPERIENCED Albury-based jockey Jason Lyon issued a timely reminder of his abilities in the saddle with a brilliant ride to guide Bianco Vilano to victory on Saturday.
The gaps opened at just the right moment as Lyon timed his run to perfection on Bianco Vilano ($9.50) to capture the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) in dominant fashion.
It continues a successful move to Albury from Melbourne for Lyon, who enjoyed his first Sydney metropolitan success last year on the Mitch Beer-trained Mnementh.
But the 42-year-old revealed it has not been all plain sailing, explaining how much the feature race victory meant to him.
"It meant a lot. I've had a few struggles there," Lyon revealed.
"I had an alcohol problem there for a while and it wasn't good. That's actually why I lost the ride on Mnementh in the Kosciuszko. It was pretty bad.
"It was an issue for a while but it got pretty bad and I'm past it now. It got bad there for a while, I let Mitch (Beer) down a few times and I lost some rides, obviously Mnementh in the Kosciuszko because of the alcohol situation but I got some help and I've come out the other side thankfully.
"Mitch tried to help me but it was just a process I had to go through. I don't know why but at the age of 42 it just got the better of me there for a while but I've come out the other side."
Lyon has always enjoyed his fair share of success no matter where he's based himself right across Australia.
Lyon was happy to issue a reminder aboard Bianco Vilano with plenty of eyes watching at Albury on Saturday.
"I always have faith in my ability," he said.
"I know what I like to do, I know what I've done and I know what I can still do.
"You've got to trust your own judgement and the day I can't ride to the best of my ability, I'll retire. Given the horse, I know I can get the job done for sure."
It was that confidence that told Albury trainer Ron Stubbs he had the right man for the job.
"The great thing was he hopped on him full of confidence in himself and the horse," Stubbs said.
It was Lyon's first race ride on Bianco Vilano but he travelled to Tatura in the lead-up to ride the four-year-old in a barrier trial.
From then, Lyon had nothing but confidence he was on the right horse.
"I had the horse, you've got to be able to have the horse," Lyon said.
"I trialled the horse and I was really happy with him. He just went through the motions and just took it all in. I said to Stubbsy, this is one of the best horses I've sat on for a while here.
"Obviously I won on Mnementh and I trialled Front Page, he was one of the best I've sat on, and this one was the newest one. Gee I was happy.
"I was quietly confident, I really was. He just ticked all boxes, he come through his trial really well, he was off his head in trackwork, jumping around and kicking the rails, he was just flying. The horse was low-level flying.
"It's a hard race, it's hard to tip a horse like that in a race like that but I was quietly confident, I said I think I'm on the right horse."
Lyon would love nothing more than to retain the ride on Bianco Vilano for the $500,000 final at Randwick on April 1. Stubbs said a decision will be made this week after discussions with the owners.
