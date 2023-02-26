ALBURY trainer Ron Stubbs continued a phenomenal run of form by taking out the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) with Bianco Vilano on Saturday.
Stubbs combined with border-based jockey Jason Lyon on Bianco Vilano ($9.50) to cause an upset in the feature race at Albury.
Bianco Vilano burst through the pack inside the final 200 metres to score in track record time, defeating Our Last Cash ($7.00) by one and three quarter lengths, with Burrandana ($10) a short neck back in third.
Bianco Vilano and Our Last Cash now progress to the $500,000 Country Championships Final (1400m) at Randwick on April 1.
Bianco Vilano was the subject of strong support on Saturday but did enter the race as just a class two horse with two wins and seven minor placings from 12 starts.
But the four-year-old Foxwedge gelding chose the perfect time to announce his arrival, showing an explosive turn of foot to put a very competitive field away.
"He's a horse we've always expected a lot of and he's taken a long time to deliver," Stubbs said.
"He's been a very, very consistent placegetter and just a beautiful-actioned horse but half playful and you always thought the penny hasn't dropped.
"His last run at Wagga when Burrandana beat him, I was tickled pink with that run. He did all the work and then he was taken on at the 600 and he was entitled to drop out and he still fought it out and contested it. Then we took him to Tatura and trialled him there and I walked away from that very happy with the trial.
"My reservations were (on Saturday) that he's still a class two horse racing against much more seasoned and better performed horses but the fact he was able to step up and they tell me they broke a track record so that just vindicates what a good run it was."
The win continued an amazing run for Stubbs, who has 11 winners from his past 32 starters that include five metropolitan winners during that time.
Stubbs finished second in last year's SDRA Qualifier with Tap 'N' Run and is pleased to now have ticked the Country Championships heat off his wishlist.
"It's fantastic. A race that's got so much mileage," he said.
"I guess there's more planning that goes into the heat than it does to any other race. You look at what horses you've got, what horses might be able to step up and then there's even organising jockeys and try to pre-book and see who's available and who's not.
"The whole concept with everything involved with it is a lot of planning and when it all comes together and you get a result it is very, very satisfying."
As for his stable's run, which included a strong win by Magmetric ($1.35) on debut earlier on the Albury card, Stubbs was humble yet proud.
"Far, far beyond any expectations," he said.
"We'd like to know the key because we want to keep it going but a big shout out to the staff, you can't do it without people helping you and I'm just a figurehead. You wonder why and you wonder when it's going to stop but all you can do is enjoy it while it lasts."
Stubbs trained three of the first six horses across the line as Baledon grabbed fourth and Tap 'N' Run battled on for sixth.
Bianco Vilano is raced by Bruce McNamara, of Corryong, and Andrew Mackay, who also races full brother Baledon.
Albury horses again dominated the heat on their home track, filling eight of the first nine placings across the line.
Burrandana ran a huge race for Peter Morgan and Billy Owen, storming home for third. Participator started the $4.60 favourite but never saw clear air and finished last.
