Murrumbidgee Turf Club's sponsors hit the town on Friday for the 28th 100 Club Gala Evening.
The annual dinner saw 100 Riverina businesses in the draw to win the naming rights for the 150th Wagga Gold Cup.
100 businesses were given race dates for the next 12 months after they were drawn from the barrel, and the last remaining business won sponsorship of the Wagga Gold Cup.
This year, Raine and Horne Wagga won the deal for the big event.
The business took to social media on Saturday to say they "couldn't be more excited" about their win.
"Proudly sponsoring the Murrumbidgee Turf Club for many years now, we couldn't be more excited to have our name drawn out of the barrel," the post read.
"We're looking forward to celebrating all that's ahead with our wonderful team and community."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
