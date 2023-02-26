Young Cherrypickers were the only thing between Wagga Kangaroos and a West Wyalong Knockout win on Saturday evening as they went down 10-0 in the final.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose said the side did their best to focus on their own game and not their opponents throughout the competition, knocking out Gungahlin, West Wyalong, and Tuggeranong on their way to the final.
"The first night it was good to get the win first and foremost, but as a new squad we were a little bit rusty in some patches, but we progressed pretty good over the tournament," Rose said.
After receiving a forfeit earlier in the day Tuggeranong got a free ride into the semi-finals, but Rose said facing a team with fresh legs didn't deter his side.
"Sometimes not playing footy does hurt you and sometimes it helps you playing, but we were more worried about ourselves," he said.
"We just had to win, and we were lucky enough to get that win."
Facing a Group Nine club in the final didn't phase the veteran, who said he felt no more pressure going against Young than he would have a Group 20 side.
"It doesn't matter if you're playing a Canberra team or a Group 20 team, obviously both teams are playing in the grand final for a reason," he said.
Disappointed in the loss, Rose is still proud of the efforts from his squad and feels the final score doesn't reflect the game played.
"The first try at the end of the first half came off a few of our errors, we sort of invited them down ourselves," Rose said.
"They scored off a kick to seal the game, but that's footy though.
"It's a good indicator for us as a side though and we'll go and fix that over the next six to eight weeks before we hit round one."
Rose said the squad felt the pressure of the shortened games, which was exacerbated as the side learns to work together.
"Young's been playing together for a fair bit but that's just the way it goes and we'll look to improve," he said.
Sam Macklin and Jared Cochrane filled the shoes of the unavailable Bowie Foster, with Rose praising their work in the middle.
"Chantz Carey came in on the edge, Tyson Williams came on and had a go at full back, and it was just good to get the lads on the field," Rose said.
Kangaroos will now look to lock in at least one trial game ahead of round one of the 2023 season.
Rose said the group has plenty to learn from and improve on after the Knockout and they'll be focusing on that at training.
As runners up the side has earned $6,000 for their club.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
