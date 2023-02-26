The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Gallery: Third Pie in the Sky game with NRL All-Stars team leaves Junee Diesel's president with high hopes for club

By Tahlia Sinclair
February 26 2023 - 5:00pm
Junee Diesels and NRL All-Stars coaches Damion Fraser and Laurie Daley after the Pie in the Sky match. Picture by Madeline Begley

Junee Diesels president David Holt is optimistic about the future of his club following the success of Pie in the Sky III on Saturday.

