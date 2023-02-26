Junee Diesels president David Holt is optimistic about the future of his club following the success of Pie in the Sky III on Saturday.
Holt said it was exciting to the community getting behind the event and collaboration between the senior and junior clubs.
"It was just a great promotion of rugby league and it all came together very well," Holt said.
"Yesterday we played 25 players in our first grade and everybody that was available got a game."
Holt said integration between the junior and senior clubs is at an all time high, with focus on both junior development and community involvement.
Thanking the ex-NRL All Stars who attended and supported the event, Holt believes the game has already boosted the profile of rugby league in the region.
With plenty of new faces attending junior clinics in the morning and old faces returning after falling away from the club, Holt said there's a good feeling in the air at the club.
"The vibes have been really good since last year's semi-final," he said.
"We haven't really had an off season, we only really stopped for a few weeks over Christmas and new years."
With a mixed junior-senior league tag competition running through the summer and good numbers across the club at pre-season training, Holt is sure Junee is entering a new era.
"It's been great how everyone has worked together and got the club back into the position where it is now," he said.
"We've still got a few areas to clean up and tidy up, and we've got a few areas to look at before we're completely satisfied we're in a very good position, but this is a very good start."
