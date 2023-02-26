Those who went along to Tumbafest at the weekend were treated to a "glorious" few days, organisers say.
About 2500 people attended the festival on Saturday, enjoying wine tastings, live music, and art.
"The weather was glorious, it was a beautiful, sunny day," Tumbafest event coordinator Karly Fynn said.
"We've had so much feedback this morning about how relaxing and enjoyable the festival is."
Saturday headliners The Living End were a clear highlight from the first day of the annual festival, along with the Drinks Courtyard offering tastings of seven local wines.
Also available at the courtyard were drinks from Apple Thief, Crafty Cider, Ladbroken Distillery Co and Tumut Brewing Co.
"It's a really nice space showcasing all the local producers," Ms Fynn said.
"We've also got over 70 market stalls and they all did pretty well yesterday."
Sunday morning at the festival site along Tumbarumba Creek was quieter than the previous day, but there were still people waiting for the gates to open at 10am.
"Sunday is such a really chilled vibe, it's so much more relaxed," Ms Fynn said.
"Thank you to everyone that's come along, it's been a really great crowd."
It's the first year after COVID-19 the festival has had no patron restrictions, and organisers were once again allowed to sell tickets at the gates.
Travis Collins headlined the Sunday music line-up which included festival favourites the Mighty Yak.
