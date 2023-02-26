The Daily Advertiser

Tumbafest welcomes thousands through gates as The Living End rocks the stage

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated February 26 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Living End drew a large crowd at Tumbafest on Saturday. Picture supplied

Those who went along to Tumbafest at the weekend were treated to a "glorious" few days, organisers say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.