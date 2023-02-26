A terrific 81-run partnership from Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry and 16-year-old debutant Lachlan Higman has guided the Bulldogs to a miraculous three-wicket win against Lake Albert.
After restricting Lake Albert to 9-132, RSL found themselves in trouble early losing openers Sam Smith (0) and Ethan Perry (0) in the first couple of overs.
Wickets continued to fall with the Bulldogs sitting at 6-47 when Higman joined Perry at the crease.
The pair then began to get to work with Perry (41no) extremely pleased with the performance of Higman (40) who fell just prior to the Bulldogs reaching their total of 7-135.
"You probably won't see a better performance from a 16-year-old kid in his first grade debut," Perry said.
"It probably showed a few blokes who bat in our top six the fight and determination that we need coming into the finals.
"He was class and he didn't give a chance until he got out, he probably won us the game which you can't say too many times about a young kid when they make their debut."
Apart from top order collapse, Perry was pretty happy with the effort of his side who pick up their first win since round five.
"I think once again we bowled superbly on a deck that didn't have too many demons on it," he said.
"I thought to bowl a team out for 130 was pretty good and Timmy Cameron bowled sensationally.
"Sam Smith was really good again as was Rodney Guy at the end and overall it was a really good bowling display.
"Batting wise obviously it was disappointing that we didn't capitalise in the top six again, but it was good to see that at the back end of an innings we could fight and have a crack."
After a couple of horror performances with the bat over the last fortnight, the scorecard didn't compliment the Bulldogs' top order with only Brad McMillan (14) and Tim Cameron (17) able to get a start.
However Perry looked at the performance with optimism with him hopeful they can fire next week in their sudden-death final against South Wagga.
"It was disappointing to see our top six not deliver again," he said.
"But the best thing is that we have still won the game and our top six haven't had to to anything.
"The last couple of weeks when we've lost games we have still been in them and we haven't really scored many runs.
"Fingers crossed next week it all comes together and we can make a little push at the back end of the year."
