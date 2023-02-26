The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry and debutant Lachlan Higman have guided the Bulldogs to a three-wicket victory against Lake Albert

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Smith bowls during Wagga RSL's clash against Lake Albert on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

A terrific 81-run partnership from Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry and 16-year-old debutant Lachlan Higman has guided the Bulldogs to a miraculous three-wicket win against Lake Albert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.