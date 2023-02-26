St Michaels have finished their season on a high after claiming their first win in two years against finals-bound South Wagga on Saturday.
After last claiming victory in February 2021 and with their last victory against the Blues being five years ago, St Michaels captain Nathan Corby was understandably thrilled to get the win.
"I'm just really happy for the boys and the whole club," Corby said.
"Finally we got some luck to go our way, it's only taken four years that I've been at the club to get some of those 50-50 and dodgy calls.
"The amount of effort that everyone has put in throughout the two years and the boys had every right to say stuff it I don't want to play firsts or go to another club.
"But they turn up every week and put in and help out with everything they can, it's a great reward for everyone within firsts and for everyone who has anything to do with first grade."
Winning the toss and electing to bat, St Michaels were able to post a competitive total of 196 with openers Dharaneswarareddy Yerradimme (17) and Nathan Dohl (18) getting them off to a reasonable start.
Corby (65no) was pretty happy the batting performance with Angus Grigg (45) also spending a fair bit of time at the crease.
"I really enjoyed it actually," he said.
"Speaking to the boys before the game I said there was no pressure on us and everything was on them.
"Being the last game just to go out there with a free mind and bat how you want to bat and not worry what was on the board."
Momentum continued to switch between the two sides during the second innings, with South Wagga seemingly cruising at 2-92 with Warren Clunes (50) and Joel Robinson (46) at the crease.
However the wicket of Clunes was shortly followed by the loss of Luke Gerhard (2) and Seb Graf (0) and the Blues were 5-98.
Robinson would then form a partnership with Charlie Greer (24) to take the Blues to 5-148 before another mini-collapse would see them fall to 9-156.
Despite a brave performance from pair Ben Radford (10no) and Hayden Watling (8), the Blues were dismissed for 179 giving St Michaels a 17-run victory.
Corby (3-26) and Sam Williamson (3-28) led the way with the ball for St Michaels with leading wicket-taker Ben Snell also finishing with figures of (2-25).
After playing out a dramatic tie against Wagga RSL in round six, Corby did admit there was a few nervous moments in the final overs as the Blues inched closer to their target.
"I thought it was going to happen again," he said.
"I thought everyone was going to try too hard with the ball and throw some down leg or short. It was chaos for a bit, but we prevailed and went back to the normal boring bowling and it paid off."
The loss is a costly one for the Blues as they slip to fourth in the standings and now face Wagga RSL in a sudden death final with the winner to face the loser of the other final between Wagga City and Kooringal.
