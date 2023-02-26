The Daily Advertiser
St Michaels has claimed their first win in two years after defeating South Wagga by 17-runs on Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 26 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 2:00pm
St Michaels captain Nathan Corby was proud of his side's performance after they claimed their first win in two years. Picture by Madeline Begley

St Michaels have finished their season on a high after claiming their first win in two years against finals-bound South Wagga on Saturday.

