Wagga Brothers are the latest club to come out against proposed changes to the Group Nine under 14s competition.
Following a large showing at the Group Nine meeting on Wednesday night, Brothers players and parents gathered on Friday evening to discuss the proposed changes.
Parents said they're concerned their players won't take the field if the changes are approved and will jeopardise the future of the competition.
Brothers junior vice president and under 14 player parent Adam Horsley said there has been no transparency from Group Nine during the process of establishing the proposed program.
"We haven't seen the actual proposal, there's no detail to it, there's been no consultation amongst the clubs, it's just been a unilateral decision," Horsley said .
"They fantasised about its benefits and have tried to implement it six weeks out from the competition without consultation."
Parents also expressed their confusion as to to why the changes are being introduced at this age group when they believe other age groups have similar issues with some clubs unable to field teams.
"It's just extremely poor management of its implementation and the notion that we're being totally disenfranchised to having a say and a voice as to how it could operate because it sounds like it's on the back of an issue from one club," Horsley said.
The group said Brothers have struggled to field teams in the age group above this cohort for several years, with their sons regularly stepping up into older age groups to help them out.
"Last season we had our boys play up, just to help our own club," one parent said.
Brothers under 14s coach Paul Williams said the players have told him they do not want the competition to proceed under the proposed arrangement.
"They've said they do not want to play. If this goes ahead we won't have a team," Williams said.
Just a few short years from their entry to senior football, Horsley said the under 14 players need to be involved in such big decisions about their competition.
"It's the welfare of the kids too, we've got serious concerns about how our children are going to response to this, they need time to have a transition, they need to have a voice, they're the ones that will be playing this changed game, so they need to have a say," he said.
Group Nine presented the proposal as a way to support smaller clubs struggling to field teams, but parent and Brothers committee member Fleur Horsley said Group Nine is forgetting clubs are not static.
"This is not what we signed up for," Horsley said.
"What they're forgetting is that club popularity ebbs and flows. We have a big club because we've got a good culture and these boys have been playing together since they were five and six years old.
"We're like a family, they boys don't want to play with other teams they want to play together," she said.
The group said they're yet to see any evidence from Group Nine that the proposed changes would genuinely benefit the competition.
As a coach, Williams said he is supportive of any development opportunities and would like to attend sessions with high level coaching staff from the Canberra Raiders, a program included in the proposal, but that those opportunities should not come as a sweetener to changing the competition so drastically.
Also of concern was how creating mixed teams from various clubs would impact clubs financially.
With jersey sponsors already signed on and paid up for the 2023 season, Horsley questioned how clubs would be supported to maintain those relationships if their uniforms were not being worn.
