The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Wagga Brothers under 14 parents and players speak out about proposed Group Nine changes

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Brothers under 14s are not pleased with proposed changes to their 2023 season.

Wagga Brothers are the latest club to come out against proposed changes to the Group Nine under 14s competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.