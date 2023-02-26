A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a Wagga shopping centre on Sunday morning.
Paramedics received reports a man had collapsed in the Sturt Mall about 9am.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Eamon Purcell said the incident was later determined to be the result of a cardiac arrest.
Before paramedics arrived at the scene, Inspector Purcell said bystanders at Coles in the mall commenced CPR on the 70-year-old man, and later used a publicly-accessible defibrillator to attempt to revive him.
Inspector Purcell said paramedics took over once they arrived at the scene.
Three ambulance vehicles were also on the scene, along with a Fire and Rescue NSW truck.
A NSW Police highway patrol vehicle arrived about 9.40am to escort the ambulances to Wagga Base Hospital under lights and sirens.
However, Inspector Purcell said the man could not be revived.
At the same time, Inspector Purcell said NSW Ambulance paramedics responded to another man, aged 65, who suffered a cardiac arrest while cycling near Pine Gully Road at Gobbagombalin.
Inspector Purcell said paramedics were successful in retrieving a pulse, and the man was transported to Wagga Base Hospital.
