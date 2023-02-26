The Daily Advertiser

Man unable to be revived after suffering cardiac arrest in Wagga's Sturt Mall

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated February 26 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 11:20am
Emergency services at Wagga's Sturt Mall on Sunday morning. Bystanders witnessed a man collapse and began CPR immediately. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a Wagga shopping centre on Sunday morning.

