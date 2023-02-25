Young Cherrypickers have emerged victorious at the 2023 West Wyalong Knockout after a hard-fought 10-0 win over Wagga Kangaroos on Saturday night.
Knocking Leeton, Temora, and Dubbo CYMS out along the way, Young will return home with the $20,000 prize for their efforts.
In a bounce-back performance after their loss to Gundagai in the 2022 Group Nine grand final, coach Nick Cornish had said he was keen to see how his new-look side would step up through the tournament and he was impressed with what he saw.
Starting their day against an undermanned Temora, Cornish said it was a good opportunity for the side to find their feet ahead of the semis.
"We started a little bit slow but we started to pick up and it was actually a good game for us to get started with, they were a little bit short, they had a wedding on, so it was good for use to get some combinations early because we haven't had a lot of shape," Cornish said.
A strong Dubbo CYMS nearly ended the Cherrypickers campaign, forcing the side to work overtime to secure the win in the dying minutes.
"Rolling into Dubbo, who are a really good side, we started very well but we were our own worst enemies and they got out to a 10-nil lead," he said.
"The boy showed so much effort to claw back and we ended up winning in the last two minutes.
"It was just unreal, to win with two minutes to go and to fight back, it gave us that confidence and that will to fight back and know that we can do it."
After going down to Nathan Rose and Latrell Siegwalt in last year's Gundagai outfit, Cornish said it was extra sweet to get the win over them and Wagga Kangaroos in the final.
"It was good to finally beat Rosey and Latrell because they beat me in the grand final last year," he said.
"It was really really nice."
Congratulating the Kangaroos for their strong attacking skills, Cornish said there were several times they nearly broke through Young's defence.
"Our effort just to scramble and stop them was unreal, the boys just really dug deep, it was a really gutsy and good win for our team," he said.
New and returning faces Tom Demeio, Ryan Dodson, and Jacob Lucas were standouts for Cornish in their first run for Young.
"Tom was a key player in our first few games, a lot of it came off him and then Ryan was good, but Jacob was unreal," Cornish said.
"For him to come back after being in the George Tooke Shield competition, and then to come back to the club, it might have felt like he had a bit of pressure to perform but he was one of the reasons we won the second game, he stood up big time."
With a solid performance across both days of the Knockout Cornish believes his side is poised for a strong 2023.
"To start the season like we did, it's going to be a really good indicator for how we're going to go this year," he said.
Not sure yet how the club will use the $20,000 prize money, Cornish said regardless of where the funds are focused they'll make a significant positive impact at the club.
With large crowds gathered for both nights of play Cornish said the atmosphere at the ground was awesome, with people keen to be at the Knockout after several years of COVID-19 disruptions.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
