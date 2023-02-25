The Daily Advertiser

Group Nine to take West Wyalong Knockout

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 25 2023 - 8:45pm, first published 8:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds watch as Young prepare to take on fellow Group Nine club Temora on Saturday evening. Picture by Les Smith

A Group Nine club will win the 50th annual West Wyalong Knockout tonight following success in the semi-finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.