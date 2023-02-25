Group Nine to take West Wyalong Knockout

A Group Nine club will win the 50th annual West Wyalong Knockout tonight following success in the semi-finals.
Young Cherrypickers smashed fellow Group Nine club Temora early Saturday evening before a tight 12-10 game over Dubbo CYMS earned them a spot in the grand final.
Meanwhile Wagga Kangaroos were the last team to qualify for the big dance, defeating hosts West Wyalong 30-0 Saturday afternoon before backing it up to defeat Tuggeranong in their semi-final game.
The winners of the Knockout will head home with an impressive $20,000 and bragging rights ahead of next year's event.
Fellow Group Nine clubs Temora and Southcity were knocked out on night one of competition.
The final is set to kick off at 8:50pm on Saturday night at Ron Crowe Oval.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
