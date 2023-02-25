The Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail could soon have a sister trail after the state government announced a $960,000 funding boost at the weekend.
Sculpture by the Sea, has partnered with the Forestry Corporation of NSW to develop the 'Snowy Valleys Sculpture Forest' in the region's east.
The proposed trail will be built in the tourism precinct of the Bago State Forest.
Wagga based-MLC Wes Fang said the Snowy Valleys Sculpture Forest will be a year-round cultural tourism attraction and will add significant value to the $4 million Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail leading into the Snowy Mountains.
Mr Fang said the "significant cultural and tourism attraction" will offer a "unique experience for all to enjoy."
"It will be developed on the western side of the Snowy Mountains and will showcase sculptures from leading Australian and international artists," he said.
"This attraction will be a boost for the local economy by capitalising on increased visitation to the region with more money being spent at shops, cafes, restaurants, hotels and motels."
Deputy Premier and minister for regional NSW Paul Toole said regional NSW has "Australia's best tourist destinations and experiences."
"We want to amplify that by helping create new experiences and draw cards that put more heads on beds and attract more tourism dollars into regional communities," Mr Toole said.
Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said the Snowy Valleys Sculpture Forest would be a significant tourism driver for the region.
"The state government are backing projects like this that will drive visitation to regional NSW while also supporting jobs and injecting a boost to the local economy," Mr Franklin said.
The project has been funded through Round Two of the state government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund.
The $180 million Regional Tourism Activation Fund is part of the NSW Government's $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, which is designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure for regional communities.
For more information, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/RTAFund
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
