The Daily Advertiser

Sculpture trails set to go wild in the Snowy Valleys as $960K fund for 'Scuplture Forest' announced

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
February 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danish artist Keld Moseholm's work, 'Together We Are Strong,' by the Tumbarumba River is one of many statues along the Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail. Picture by John Riddell

The Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail could soon have a sister trail after the state government announced a $960,000 funding boost at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.