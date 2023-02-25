The side featured some of the biggest names in rugby league, but it still wasn't enough to go against a fired up Junee as the NRL All Stars leave Pie in the Sky 44-22 losers.
All Stars coach Laurie Daley returned home for the event and said he was impressed with the performance of the returning first grade side.
Playing a shortened game, the All Stars were not-so-quietly happy to hear they'd be spending a little less time in the heat.
"I was okay whether they played a forty minute half or whether they played four quarters, but when the boys were told they were only going to be three 20-minute periods, they were rapt," Daley said.
Donating their time to attend the event, Daley said it'd been a while between hit outs for some of his squad.
"A lot of these guys haven't played football in a long time and playing in stifling conditions was pretty tough for them," he said.
"To come down and play here against Junee was always going to be difficult but they also knew the bigger picture was to help raise funds for the footy club and bring awareness at the junior rugby league level to encourage kids to play our wonderful game."
Daley said that investing at grassroots levels will secure the future of the game both in Group Nine and across the state.
"It's got passion, I want to see these clubs thrive and we need to do as much as we possibly can.
"It was great to come back and help. I was so happy to see so many people here, and we've got a sell out tonight for the function, it says to me that the town wants to get behind the team and support them.
"To the players, when they go out to play they're representing Junee in the best possible fashion."
This was the third edition of Pie in the Sky, which has helped clubs breathe new life into local rugby across regional NSW.
The brainchild of ex-Junee Diesel first grade player Ken Beissel, the full-day event engaged teams from both the junior and senior clubs to put rugby league at the front of the community's mind.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
