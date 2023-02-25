The Daily Advertiser

Pie in the Sky III: Daley hopes for Junee boost

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 26 2023 - 4:34pm, first published February 25 2023 - 7:15pm
Laurie Daley hopes to see his home-town club thrive following Pie in the Sky III on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

The side featured some of the biggest names in rugby league, but it still wasn't enough to go against a fired up Junee as the NRL All Stars leave Pie in the Sky 44-22 losers.

