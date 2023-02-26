The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Airport set to welcome more frequent flights from Melbourne, Brisbane as state government announces new partnership

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
February 27 2023 - 5:00am
Destination Riverina Murray chair Kate Shilling (L), Wagga mayor Dallas Tout, Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin and Wagga Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin. Pictures by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Wagga Airport is set to welcome a whole lot more people after the state government announced a partnership with Qantas to increase the number of flights to the city from interstate.

