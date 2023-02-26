Wagga Airport is set to welcome a whole lot more people after the state government announced a partnership with Qantas to increase the number of flights to the city from interstate.
There will soon be six more Melbourne to Wagga flights per week and four more weekly Brisbane to Wagga flights under the new deal between the Perrottet government and the airline.
Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin, who was in Wagga on Saturday to announce the flight boost, said the agreement would increase inbound interstate airline seats to Wagga and other regional centres, including Albury, Merimbula and Newcastle.
Albury is set to benefit through two extra Adelaide flights per week, and six extra Melbourne flights weekly.
Mr Franklin said while the cost of the deal was in confidence, he expected the partnership would "support more than 86,000 inbound seats" and "inject almost $12 million" into the regional NSW economy.
Funding for the fresh agreement will come from the Aviation Attraction Fund, set up by the state government in 2022.
"[We set up that fund] because we knew airlines and regional tourism operators all over NSW were hit very hard [as a result of] the pandemic," Mr Franklin said.
The minister said visitors from the extra flights would support local businesses, including accommodation providers, hospitality venues, retail and tourism operators.
QantasLink chief executive John Gissing said the support from the state government has helped make a number of these routes possible.
"As the national carrier, we know how important tourism is for regional economies and through this partnership with the state government, we will see more people experiencing all that regional NSW has to offer," Mr Gissing said.
Destination Riverina Murray chair Kate Shilling welcomed the news, saying it will be great for tourism.
"This is a really significant opportunity for the Riverina Murray as it's opening up key interstate markets of Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne, to our wonderful country region," Ms Shilling said.
"I'm sure there are people in those gateways that have been wondering about the mighty Murray. They have heard about the Dog on the Tuckerbox, the Sculpture Trail through the Snowy Valleys.
"They have really always known the Riverina is the food bowl of the country, but they have never known about how to get there and what to do when they arrive.
"These [new] flights have really opened up that opportunity."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout also welcomed the increase in the number of flights.
"It's not just Wagga Airport and the city that will benefit from this, because Wagga is a gateway to the region," Cr Tout said.
"Those additional flights coming from Brisbane and Melbourne also enable us to give additional pathways for travellers to come and see what is here, what's exciting about this region."
Nationals candidate for Wagga Adrianna Benjamin said it was "fantastic" to see the amount of money being put towards the region's economy.
"It's something that is going to inject a lot of money into our economy," Ms Benjamin said.
In August 2022, Qantas temporarily suspended all direct flights from Wagga to Melbourne citing aircraft shortages.
At the time Qantas operated three return flights between Melbourne and Wagga each week.
When the suspension was announced, Qantas said these services would resume in March 2023.
Further details about the additional flights are expected to be released soon.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
