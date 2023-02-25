The Daily Advertiser

Fatal two-car vehicle crash near Jindera leaves roads closed in both directions

By Sophie Else
Updated February 26 2023 - 11:07am, first published February 25 2023 - 6:20pm
Emergency services block the road ahead of the crash site.

A woman has died in a two-car collision near Jindera that left three people hurt, one so seriously he was flown to Canberra hospital.

