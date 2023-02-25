They've played just one game in the past two years, but Junee Diesels' first grade side is looking to make an impact on the Group Nine competition.
Defeating an NRL All Stars team 22-44 at Pie in the Sky III on Saturday, the Diesels showed they won't be easing their way into competition.
Playing in an altered format due to the heat, Junee came out early and maintained a steady lead through the three 20-minute terms.
Coach Damion Fraser said it was a proud moment to see the team out again but that he wasn't blinded by the occasion.
"As many good points that I did pick up, there was also a lot of errors and a lot of things that we need to improve," Fraser said.
"That'll come in time as the team gels together. We've only had four runs as a team unit before today."
But it wasn't only Fraser who saw Junee's potential, with legend of the game Laurie Daley congratulating the side for a strong first hit out.
Coaching the NRL All Stars squad, Daley said he believes the side will go well in the 2023 season.
"We actually used a couple of their young guys and they were very impressive for us," Daley said
"I can only imagine when they go back into the Junee system how well they're going to go."
After failing to field a first grade side in the past two seasons, Fraser is hoping their return will have a positive impact club-wide.
"I just hope this has a flow on effect and we don't just leave it here," he said.
"I hope they continue to come down and support Junee, in my playing days up on that hill there used to be just a bunch of Junee locals giving it to you, so we hated playing here.
"We want this to be every team's graveyard, they come here for a resting place, not a place to walk away from with a win.
"Today was a good start for us. Onwards and upwards."
As they reenter the Group Nine first grade competition, Daley had just one thing to say for his old club.
"They're strong, they're back in Group Nine, and when you've got a strong Junee, you've got a strong Group Nine," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
