After 43 years, Wagga Black Dog Ride coordinator Bear Falconer has finally parted with his beloved beard as he raised over $10,000 for two great causes.
On Saturday about 100 riders took part in a "Bare the Bear" ride to support the Black Dog Ride and Ronald McDonald House.
Taking off from Wagga's Black Swan Hotel, the contingent of motorcyclists rode through Junee, stopped at both Coolamon and Temora before heading back to the pub.
"We had a few conversations on the street in Temora, talking about what we do and why," Bear said.
"A lot of people just want someone to talk to.
"We hand out little cards that include numbers for Lifeline and Beyond Blue."
Back at the pub came the real highlight of the day as Bear surrendered his silver locks of hair to help those less fortunate.
After the shave, he acknowledged his relief.
"I'm lucky, because I don't have to look at myself even though everyone else does," he said.
Even though he's sporting an all new look following the shave, Bear said he'll probably grow it straight back again.
"My wife's not too sure about it. She said, 'Grow it straight back again,'" he said.
Reflecting on the fundraiser in recent weeks, Bear said it was "very rewarding to know you're making a difference out there."
"We've had a lot of discussion with people about what we're doing and why."
During the ride, each bike mounted a little black dog named 'Winston' on the back and Bear explained why.
"He is named after Winston Churchill who... [said] the black dog chased him everyday and everyday he had to defeat it," he said.
"When 100 bikes turn up and people see little 'Winston' sitting on the back, they get curious.... and ask why.
"It just starts conversations and that's what it's all about."
The ride also raised funds for Ronald McDonald House and Bear said they are linked.
"We see parents come with their children to the hospital and when they have to stay overnight, they're left with nowhere to stay, and it stresses them out," he said.
Bear said people sometimes even sleep in the car park because they simply can't afford accommodation.
"Ronald McDonald House takes away that stress and improves their mental health because they're worried enough about their children but they [no longer] have to worry about where they are going to stay," he said.
As the fundraiser comes to a close, Bear thanked all who helped make it happen.
"I'd really like to thank everybody for being a great sport," he said.
Wagga's annual Black Dog Ride is now just three weeks away, on March 18.
"That has been moved to a Saturday this year, whereas it's usually on a Sunday," Bear said.
The Black Dog Ride began in 2009 as a ride to raise awareness of depression, evolving into a national charity involving thousands of Australians who have raised millions for mental health programs and fostered mental health awareness around the nation.
Wagga's Ronald McDonald House supports seriously ill children and their families by providing accommodation, enabling them to stay near their loved ones when life takes a rough turn.
