Motorcycles descended on North Wagga's Black Swan Hotel as Bear Falconer bared his chin for the first time in 43 years on Saturday.
While organisers originally hoped to raise $4,500 for the Black Dog Ride and Ronald McDonald House, this had more than doubled to over $10,000 by the weekend.
After a roughly 200 kilometre motorbike trek through Temora, Coolamon and Junee, riders descended on the Black Swan Hotel in North Wagga for the big finale - watching Bear bare his chin for the first time in over four decades.
Hairdresser Jeanette Gregory and barber Murray Rynehart put their expertise to good use, getting the job done to cheers and good-hearted banter from the crowd.
Bear thanked all who pitched in to help the fundraiser and make the day happen.
Wagga's annual Black Dog Ride will take place on Saturday March 18.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
