Diesels plough through All Stars

It was a return straight out of a fairy tale for Junee Diesels as their first grade side took to the field for the first time in two years on Saturday.
Playing against the NRL All Stars as part of the Pie in the Sky III charity match for CanAssist Junee, there were no reservations from the Diesels who came ready to play, dismantling the All Stars 44-22.
After All Stars won the toss the Diesels entered the field to an erupting crowd.
A slick intercept from Josh Sykes set up Blayne Linsell to score the first try of the game. A successful conversion from Sykes and the Diesels were ahead, a place they would stay throughout the match.
First grade coach Damion Fraser said it was an emotional day from before they even made it out of the sheds.
"It was emotional," Fraser said.
"Talking to the players before the game, Laurie came in and had a conversation, just the whole day was emotional from start to finish."
Fraser said he's proud of the team's performance, though excitement got the better of them at times.
"It was a proud moment, the boys executed well and stuck to the game plan, for the first ten minutes at least," he said.
"First hit out as well, I wasn't expecting much but I was very impressed with what I did see."
Looking at the NRL All Stars team list ahead of the game Fraser wasn't convinced his Diesels would have it in them to get up.
Any early concerns were quickly eased and Fraser said he could list an impressive play from every player in his side throughout the game.
"(Daniel) Foley out the back, he's just magnificent," he said.
"Aidan Sweeney, who was missing last year, it was good to have him back and score two tries against Damian Willis, I'm sure he's happy about that.
"James Crowden, a new player that's come on, I haven't been able to see him play but I was very impressed with what I did see.
"I could give a little speech about all the players that did visually well," Fraser said.
With celebrations heading into the evening at a club event after the game, Fraser said he'll still be using the game as an opportunity to focus on improving ahead of the season proper.
For this week though, Fraser will be basking in the opportunity to have gone head to head with the game's best.
"I beat Laurie Daley, that's my bragging rights for the next few years," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
