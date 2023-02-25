In a battle of the sexes the Junee Diesels league tag side have emerged victorious over their fathers in a Dads versus Daughters game on Saturday.
A curtain raiser ahead of the Pie in the Sky III headline game, the girls took down their fathers 16-12 on a hot field.
Diesels captain Abbi Duck said the side had been keen to run a father-daughter game since its first edition two years ago.
"It was a take off of a game we put together a few years ago when we had a bye and wanted to have a run around," Duck said.
"It wasn't all that great, there was a fair bit of rule bending and ever since the girls have been rallying behind it to do it again and this was a chance to do it."
Featuring dads, brothers, cousins, and even assistant coach Jordan Walker, the Dads put on a fair showing against the Diesels.
"It was pretty fun, but I don't think I've subbed so many times in a shortened game before, thank god we play in winter," Duck said.
Though there were plenty of old boys out on the field, Duck was unable to convince her father to come out with her.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"He's a bit soft," she said.
"He's pulled something in his body that probably doesn't exist, but it was great to have the significant men in our lives out there with us."
On the losing side, Walker said it was a unique opportunity for him as a coach to see his side from a new perspective.
"It was a lot of fun, everyone had fun but the main thing is they got some exposure practising their moves, their plays, their structures," Walker said.
"Going from footy to league tag, it's completely different, tagging is a lot harder, they go to play league tag after playing footy thinking it's so much easier but you think you have a tag and then it's just gone."
Walker said it was exciting to see such a strong turnout to Junee for the gala day and to see the girls be included in that.
Duck said the club has embraced the girls for a long time and they're excited to see a full roster of senior sides this year.
"The club culture at the minute has sky rocketed and the girls are definitely a part of that," Duck said.
"It's a whole club mentality, it's bringing cohesion and that's what days like today are all about, bringing everyone together."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.