Diesels defeat their dads in charity game in Junee

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 25 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Junee Diesels' Jordan Walker and Abbi Duck after the Dads v Daughters league tag game in Junee on Saturday.

In a battle of the sexes the Junee Diesels league tag side have emerged victorious over their fathers in a Dads versus Daughters game on Saturday.

