Junior clinic opens Pie in the Sky festivities in Junee

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 25 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
Junee Diesels junior league tag player Stevie Daley had a ball learning how to tackle at the junior clinic held at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.

Festivities are well underway at Junee's Laurie Daley Oval as part of Pie in the Sky III.

