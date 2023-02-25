Festivities are well underway at Junee's Laurie Daley Oval as part of Pie in the Sky III.
The day kicked off with more than 50 junior players storming the field for an NRL-run development program.
Junee local Stevie Daley was one in attendance, and said she had fun learning new skills with her friends.
"We played a game where we had tags and we all had to rip tags off, and then we did where we line up and see which team wins," Stevie said.
She was particularly excited to join in some tackling drills.
The eight-year-old said she enjoyed learning new skills alongside her friends, some who she doesn't usually play with.
"A few people are just trying out to see if they want to do it but one of my friends already did it with me," she said.
In her second year playing league tag, Stevie thinks that more children should come play the game.
"I get to play with my friends, it's really fun," she said.
Settled in for a day at the oval, Stevie was excited to watch family members play throughout the day in both junior and senior games.
Mum Jess Daley said the clinic was a great opportunity for new players to try out the sport.
"It was really good and hopefully like Stevie said, she plays with one of her friends but she's got three other friends that came down just to try it out so hopefully they come down and play," Daley said.
"They might get a few extra players for their team, it's good for their skills."
Also attending the session was nine-year-old Lewis Carroll, who was pleased to get some extra practice in.
"We did a skill clinic and we did skills with ball skills and we were doing games," Lewis said.
Learning about new games such as kick tennis and red rover crossover, Lewis said there were no downsides to the morning.
"It was so fun, there was a kid named Toby and I had my brother Harvey there too, and I had my sister Georgia, she was coaching me," he said.
The Wagga Kangaroos junior said having fun with his friends is the best part of playing league.
"It's a fun sport, and you can learn a new sport so people don't just have to do one sport," he said.
Splitting his week among several sports including tennis and Australian rules, the youngster maintained rugby league is his favourite.
Looking forward to the All Stars game to come later in the afternoon, Lewis said he was excited to see the big boys take the field.
"It'll be really good, the big boys will be really excited to play the old NRL boys," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
