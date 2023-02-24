The Daily Advertiser

A lot of hard work has finally paid off for Leeton trainer Andrew Pitt with Village Gentleman picking up his maiden win on Friday at Riverina Paceway

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 24 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn trainer Brad Hewitt drove Anna Love to a dominant victory at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

A lot of hard work has finally paid dividends for Leeton trainer Andrew Pitt with him able to drive Village Gentleman to his maiden victory on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.