A lot of hard work has finally paid dividends for Leeton trainer Andrew Pitt with him able to drive Village Gentleman to his maiden victory on Friday.
After galloping in his first start last week in Leeton, Pitt was proud of the way that the five-year-old gelding stayed composed and was able to take victory.
"He went good," Pitt said.
"It was a bad race in terms of there was gallopers everywhere and it was good that he didn't gallop himself.
"He just did everything right and that was the main thing.
"That was my biggest goal to get him around and give him some confidence and he did that."
After settling near the back, it was actually a gallop from the Michael Towers-trained Apache Jane that kick-started the events that lead to the geldings victory.
"We were at about the 800 and Towers' horse galloped and split us up a little bit," Pitt said.
"I thought he might've galloped himself, but he knuckled down and went alright.
"I tracked him until the 500 and just let him come round, then when I pulled the plugs he let them have it and off he went."
In addition to putting in so much work to try and get him ready for racing, the victory was only made sweeter by the fact that the gelding is owned by some close friends of Pitt.
"He's probably been the hardest horse that I've ever had to train," he said.
"If its not one problem it's another and it has taken me a while to get him where he is now. Hopefully we have sorted him out now, but I'm stoked for the Fiumara family.
"I've grown up with the Fiumara family and for them to have the faith in me to train a horse for them is pretty good.
"Their uncle Frank passed away there 14 or 15 years ago and he used to take me everywhere and we did a lot of things together me and Frank."
It was also a solid outing for Goulburn trainer Brad Hewitt with him driving home three winners for the day in Lettuce Nipya ($1.22), Freason ($1.50) and Anna Love ($1.30).
