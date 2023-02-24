The Daily Advertiser

Wagga-based Ukrainian musician Larissa Burak wants the world to keep her people in mind

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
February 24 2023 - 8:00pm
Ukrainian-Australian Larissa Burak reflects on the situation unfolding in Ukraine one year on. Picture by Madeline Begley

February 24 marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine leaving millions caught up in the conflict, and their loved ones here in Australia in a constant state of worry.

