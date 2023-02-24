February 24 marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine leaving millions caught up in the conflict, and their loved ones here in Australia in a constant state of worry.
The war has ravaged eastern Europe and according to Australia for UNHCR, it has triggered the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.
"More than 17 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian support in Ukraine and the needs are expected to grow as the war's impact deepens over time," said Australia for UNHCR chief executive Trudi Mitchell.
Wagga-based Ukrainian musician Larissa Burak said the war is going to have long lasting implications for her people.
"Everyone is just mentally exhausted and tired from this uncertainty," she said.
"It's not easy, it's cold and they can't live a normal life and kids, no normal schooling. They are still managing somehow because humans are adapting to different and difficult circumstances.
"But we will pay a big price later on for that."
Her partner's nephew was recently wounded in battle and it's young people caught up in war that she worries most about.
"I do feel guilty that I'm here ... just recently my partner's nephew was wounded very badly in the battle, which is horrible because he's only 23," she said.
"He's recovering slowly, but it's still kind of getting very close in my imagination because I saw him happy and young and full of life.
"I just can't imagine ... what the consequences of the injury will be."
She said it can be tough to get in contact with family and friends with internet and phone lines intermittently down and family members often seeking refuge and hiding overnight.
And when she can reach them, to hear sirens and fighting in the background can be scary and she copes by throwing herself into work as a distraction.
Ms Burak couldn't have imagined that the war would last this long, and doesn't see an end in the near future.
She will be holding fundraising concerts and speaking at events nationwide in the near future to keep the "tragedy" befalling of her nation in the spotlight.
"I do believe Ukraine will win," she said. "But we need a lot of help."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
