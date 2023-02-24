A fast-food pizza shop is set to make history when it becomes the first business to open its doors at the city's first ever shopping centre in the northern suburbs next week.
After many years, the wait is almost over for residents of the city's north with Domino's Pizza set to officially open its Boorooma store to the public at 11am on Monday.
Franchisee Dan Evans owns three stores in Wagga, one in Tumut and six more in Sydney and is thrilled to open the first shop at the new precinct.
"It is pretty exciting," he said.
Mr Evans said it would be great "to help build the area for everyone else."
"Hopefully by us being here, we will attract other businesses as well, which benefits the whole community," he said.
The store will feature the latest in pizza oven technology, with a capacity to churn out hundreds of pizzas per hour.
"The new fast-bake ovens cook pizzas in about three and a half minutes," Mr Evans said.
"That enables us to reduce the cook time and get to customers quicker."
He plans to deliver pizzas to customers locally in as little as 15 minutes from when an order is placed.
Mr Evans said over the past four weeks, he has hired about 20 new people to work across local stores including at Boorooma, but is looking for another five to ten to work at the new store.
"We'll bring some staff from existing stores and we've got some new staff here as well," he said.
"But we're still hiring. Across all our stores, we are always looking for great people to come and help us."
The store will also provide a pizza delivery service with the help of electric push bikes.
"That mode of transport opens up employment [opportunities] to a younger age bracket as well, and it's also good for the environment," Mr Evans said.
"We [also] provide development and leadership opportunities."
Mr Evans said for a lot of people, Domino's is their first job.
"We have an obligation to teach them how to be employable," he said.
As part of this, he said they do a lot of interviews and goal-setting, including working with the local schools.
Mr Evans said Domino's Boorooma would also get involved with the local community, starting from next week.
"Next Thursday we have a fundraiser with Estella Public School where we will be donating $2 for every pizza sold here back to the school," he said.
The Boorooma Shops has also locked in a chemist, while a cafe and hair dresser also currently in negotiations to join Domino's.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
