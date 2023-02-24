The Daily Advertiser

Domino's Pizza store set to make history as first business at the long-awaited Boorooma Shopping Centre opens its doors

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 24 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 5:00pm
Wagga Domino's franchisee Dan Evans is thrilled to open the first shop front at Boorooma Shops next week. Picture by Les Smith

A fast-food pizza shop is set to make history when it becomes the first business to open its doors at the city's first ever shopping centre in the northern suburbs next week.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

