Junior netballer Emily McPherson is thriving as part of the NSW under 17 training squad.
The Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong player was selected as a training partner alongside the state under 17's side.
Travelling to Sydney each weekend to be with the squad, McPherson said while some found their selection bitter-sweet, she was just happy to be there.
"A lot of people were sad (about missing out on the team) but they were still excited to be there," McPherson said.
"But I didn't really look at it like that because I was just excited that I got to be a part of it."
The program encourages athletes to not only focus on their netball skills, but also teaches them about healthy habits and looking after their mental health.
Her first time in the squad, McPherson said there is a relaxed feel to the group as there isn't any pressure to perform at national competitions.
"The trial was very intense and I felt a lot of pressure, not from anyone else, just from myself," she said.
"The training squads aren't too intense, they're not that much pressure because it's just about learning and growing as a netballer."
At the bottom end of her age group, McPherson said it was rewarding to know she was able to get so close to selection in the squad.
"It's also good to know that there's some more girls who are my age that go selected, not just the older girls," she said.
"It's good to make those connections, even though I don't know them I get to train with them so I know what the competition is like for next year's trial."
McPherson said working alongside other girls who are just outside of the state squad has also helped push her game to be even better. The program runs over six weeks at Netball Central in Sydney.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
