McPherson joins state under 17 training squad

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 24 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 4:23pm
Emily McPherson has been training with the NSW under 17's side for the past month.

Junior netballer Emily McPherson is thriving as part of the NSW under 17 training squad.

