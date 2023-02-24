Young, Temora through to round two of Knockout

Young Cherrypickers have won their first round game against Leeton at the 50th West Wyalong Knockout on Friday night.
In the opening game of the tournament, coach Nick Cornish said it was good to finally get a run with the new side.
The Cherrypickers knocked out reigning Group 20 premiers Leeton 16-6 in what Cornish said was a hot clash.
"It was a good game, being our first game as a new team, it was hard footy but being the first contest I was pleased with how it went," Cornish said.
"They were a good side to come up against first, that's for sure."
Cornish said it was clear the group have not had much game-time together but once play linked up, he was pleased with what he saw from the group.
"You could tell it was our first time out together but it was still good, you could see when we got to string a few things together and got some nice tries from some nice plays," he said.
"A lot of positive signs came out of it but also a lot of things to work on too."
In the next game, Temora emerged victorious over Griffith, and Cornish believes the Group Nine clubs may meet in their first final on Saturday evening.
After watching his potential competition Cornish said Temora had a strong outing, outplaying Griffith Black and Whites.
"It was a good 30 to 6, they smashed them," he said.
After nearly missing the Knockout for the first time since its inception, Temora pulled together a side at the last minute.
With several key players unable to return for day two of the competition, a new look team will take the field on Saturday night.
The Knockout is known for attracting some of the best country rugby league teams from across NSW, and crowds flock to West Wyalong yearly for the event.
Cornish said the crowd was large and still building, supporting their clubs vocally throughout the evening.
Four Group Nine clubs made the trip for the event which carries a $50,000 prize for the winner.
First round games continued late into the evening on Friday night, with the last game kicking off at 11:10pm.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
